Alberto Moleiro News: Active on both sides of ball
Moleiro took two off target shots, crossed three times (one accurate) and made three interceptions during Sunday's loss to Rayo Vallecano.
Moleiro was active on both sides of the ball finishing with the second most shots and crosses on the team while leading Villarreal with his three interceptions. The wide man has combined for an assist, four shots and eight crosses over his last three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alberto Moleiro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alberto Moleiro See More