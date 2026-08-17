Alberto Moleiro News: Assists in opener

Alberto Moleiro assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Racing Santander.

Moleiro was not on the field for long, withdrawn before the hour mark, which is not especially promising from a minutes perspective. He was nonetheless very active in his time on the pitch, setting up the opener and creating another chance while taking the largest share of corners alongside Nicolas Pepe, with Moleiro delivering five corners of his own and adding three crosses.