Alberto Moleiro News: Good performance in road draw

Alberto Moleiro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Celta Vigo.

Moleiro was crucial in securing a point away from home for Las Palmas on Monday. In 88 minutes played, the 21 year old scored one goal from his only shot of the game, created one chance, made four passes into the final third, and won six duels. Moleiro now has goals in back-to-back starts for Celta Vigo. A late season surge from the young winger would be a great aid to Las Palmas who currently are inside the relegation zone by just one point.