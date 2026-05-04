Alberto Moleiro headshot

Alberto Moleiro News: Joins scoring party

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Moleiro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 5-1 victory against Levante.

Moleiro found himself on the scoresheet for the first time since February. He's remained a somewhat consistent figure in the starting XI of late with nine starts in the last 11 appearances, creating 13 chances while making 15 tackles in that span.

Alberto Moleiro
Villarreal
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