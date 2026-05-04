Alberto Moleiro News: Joins scoring party
Moleiro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 5-1 victory against Levante.
Moleiro found himself on the scoresheet for the first time since February. He's remained a somewhat consistent figure in the starting XI of late with nine starts in the last 11 appearances, creating 13 chances while making 15 tackles in that span.
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