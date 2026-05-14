Alberto Moleiro News: Lucky to get assist

Alberto Moleiro assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to Sevilla.

Moleiro was able to get an assist despite having zero accurate crosses, benefitting from some shaky Sevilla play early. The midfielder will need to be more efficient to help Villarreal get past a Rayo Vallecano team which has been solid defensively. The side has allowed only 43 goals across 36 La Liga games.