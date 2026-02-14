Alberto Moleiro News: On bench Saturday
Moleiro (illness) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Getafe.
Moleiro is named on the bench for Saturday's showdown with Getafe after dealing with a fever that made him a late question mark. Although he has been a regular starter on the left side of midfield, the coaching staff opts to manage his workload. Tajon Buchanan is starting on the left wing for that clash.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alberto Moleiro
