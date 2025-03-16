Fantasy Soccer
Alberto Moleiro headshot

Alberto Moleiro News: Propels

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Alberto Moleiro scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 2-2 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

Moleiro had one of his best performances of the season on Friday and helped Las Palmas draw against Deportivo Alaves 2-2. In 90 minutes played, he completed the most dribbles in the match with three, scored one goal from five shots (three on target, one off, one blocked), and created two chances. The goal was Maleiro's first since October, and he will hope to build on his momentum after the international break when Las Palmas take on Celta Vigo on March 31.

Alberto Moleiro
Las Palmas
