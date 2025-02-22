Alberto Moreno Injury: Cleared for Napoli clash

Moreno (thigh) "will return and can play after an extra week of practice," coach Cesc Fabregas announced.

Moreno was close last week, didn't suffer setbacks and will be an option after missing five of the last six matches due to thigh injuries. He'll push Alex Valle for the starting job. He has recorded 11 crosses (three accurate), five tackles (two won) and six clearances in his last five outings.