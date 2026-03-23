Alberto Moreno News: First Serie A assist

Moreno assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 5-0 victory against Pisa.

Moeno's cutback pass from the byline Sunday assisted Como's fourth goal in their 5-0 home win over Pisa. The left full back also contributed two tackles (one won) to the clean sheet effort throughout his 90-minute shift. Moreno has played a rotation role for Como this season, making 13 appearances (10 starts) over 30 Serie A fixtures.