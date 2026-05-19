Alberto Moreno News: Scores only goal in home win

Moreno scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Parma. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Moreno scored the only goal as Como won 1-0 at home to Parma. This was his second goal of the season in his first start in the last five Como matches. He put just his fourth shot on target of the season and also won his only tackle in the game.