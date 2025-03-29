Alberto Moreno News: Sends in four crosses versus Empoli

Moreno drew two fouls and registered one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Empoli.

Moreno returned to the starting lineup after two months, as the coach had stuck with Alex Valle after he dealt with an injury and was fairly dynamic on offense. The two will likely continue to alternate at the position, also based on the match-up. He has notched two chances created, nine crosses (three accurate), four tackles (one won) and four clerances in his last five displays, with no clean sheets.