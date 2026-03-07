Alberto Moreno headshot

Alberto Moreno News: Wins two tackles in Cagliari match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Moreno registered five tackles (two won), two clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-1 win over Cagliari.

Moreno drew his second start in a row, as he's rotating with Alex Valle, who instead got the call in the recent Coppa Italia semi-final, and had a strong defensive performance, although it wasn't enough to secure a clean sheet. He's generally the backup in standard weeks. He has recorded three key passes, four crosses (one accurate) and seven clearances in his last five appearances (two starts).

Alberto Moreno
Como
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now