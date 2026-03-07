Alberto Moreno News: Wins two tackles in Cagliari match
Moreno registered five tackles (two won), two clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-1 win over Cagliari.
Moreno drew his second start in a row, as he's rotating with Alex Valle, who instead got the call in the recent Coppa Italia semi-final, and had a strong defensive performance, although it wasn't enough to secure a clean sheet. He's generally the backup in standard weeks. He has recorded three key passes, four crosses (one accurate) and seven clearances in his last five appearances (two starts).
