Alberto Paleari News: Beaten twice in Juventus clash
Paleari registered two saves and gave up two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Juventus.
Paleari was unable to intercept two close-range finishes by Dusan Vlahovic, conceding for the fifth round in a row. He took over the role from Franco Israel in December and was fine for the most part, keeping nine clean sheets, allowing 45 goals and making 82 saves in 29 contests.
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