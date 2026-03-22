Alberto Paleari News: Concedes three goals versus Milan

Paleari recorded three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss to AC Milan.

Paleari could have perhaps done more on the first, where he looked a little out of position on a long-range effort, and third goal. He has been beaten in three consecutive rounds, surrendering six goals and making 12 saves. He has secured one clean sheet in the past seven fixtures. Up next, Torino will face Pisa away on April 5.