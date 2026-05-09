Alberto Paleari News: Five saves in victory

Paleari had five saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 2-1 win versus Sassuolo.

Paleari came up with five saves in Friday's 2-1 home win over Sassuolo, with his standout moment arriving late in the first half when he rushed off his line and made a sharp one-on-one stop to deny Andrea Pinamonti after the forward broke in behind Torino's back line. The only blemish on his night was Kristian Thorstvedt's 51st minute tap-in off a Luca Lipani cross. Paleari now sits on nine clean sheets in Serie A this season, and his poise under pressure set the tone to keep Torino within striking distance until their second-half comeback took over. He'll aim to carry that form into next Sunday's matchup against Cagliari.