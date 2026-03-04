Alberto Paleari News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Paleari had two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 win against Lazio.

Paleari didn't have a lot of work, but he responded every time he was needed en route to a clean sheet. Things won't get easier for him, however, as Torino will face Napoli on the road Friday, March 6, in what figures to be a tough matchup not only for the goalkeeper, but for the entire Torino defense.