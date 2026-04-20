Alberto Paleari News: Makes four saves in draw

Paleari made four saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Cremonese.

Paleari came up with four saves in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Cremonese, delivering his biggest moment in the 57th minute when he flew to his left to push away Federico Bonazzoli's curling long-range effort, keeping Torino level while Cremonese were turning up the pressure. He's now logged three clean sheets across his last seven Serie A appearances for the Toro, and his poise under fire was the key reason Cremonese couldn't cash in on their second-half control. Paleari will aim to carry that momentum into Sunday's matchup against Inter Milan.