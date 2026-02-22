Alberto Paleari News: Pummeled by Genoa

Paleari recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Genoa.

Paleari could have done a little more on the first goal, as he rejected a shot too centrally, and Brooke Norton-Cuffy pounced on it, while he paid the price for two defensive miscues in the other ones. He has surrendered seven goals and made 10 saves in the last three rounds, with no clean sheets. Up next, Torino will host Lazio next Sunday.