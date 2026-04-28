Alberto Paleari News: Three saves in draw
Paleari registered three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Inter Milan.
aleari was not heavily tested but played his part in securing the draw with three saves, two of which came from inside the box. The goalkeeper has now made three or more saves in four of his last five games, conceding seven goals while keeping two clean sheets during that run. He faces Udinese next on Saturday.
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