Alberto Reina Injury: Late call against Rayo Vallecano

Reina (ankle) is still battling a knock suffered against Real Sociedad and will be a late call for Wednesday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, according to Guillermo Almada, per La Voz de Asturias. "Reina felt the effects of what happened against Real Sociedad against Atletico. He was better yesterday, we'll see now. If he's fit, he'll be able to play. We're confident he can, he's a player who's giving us a lot. He's more of a versatile player, Santi has more attacking qualities. If Reina isn't available, we'd have to choose when we want Santi to play, we're constantly analyzing the situation."

Reina took a heavy ankle knock against Real Sociedad and was eventually forced off versus Atletico after the discomfort flared up again. The attacking midfielder has returned to full training this week, but he remains a slight doubt with his availability hinging on how the ankle responds over the next few hours and after the final session. If he cannot answer the bell, club legend Santi Cazorla is the clear favorite to slot in as the number 10 against Rayo Vallecano.