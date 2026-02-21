Alberto Reina Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Reina (ankle) was forced off in the 76th minute of Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad due to injury.

Reina suffered an apparent ankle injury in a challenge with Yangel Herrera and was forced off in the 76th minute of Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad. The attacking midfielder will be assessed in the coming days to know the extend of the issue and see if he has to miss some time to recover. If that is the case, it would be a blow for Real Oviedo since he has been an undisputed starter in the front line and his absence would force a change in the starting XI, with Santi Cazorla as the main option to replace him while he is out.