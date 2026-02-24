Alberto Reina News: Back available moving forward

Reina (ankle) was back in full team training Tuesday and doesn't have any injury, according to Pablo Fernandez from La Voz de Asturias.

Reina took a heavy ankle knock from Yangel Herrera in Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad, but the scare turned out to be minor as he checked out well and returned to full team training Tuesday without any setbacks. The attacking midfielder is now firmly back in the mix for Saturday's showdown against Atletico Madrid and is expected to reclaim his spot in the starting XI up front. That said, if the staff decides to ease him back in from the bench, club legend Santi Cazorla would slide into the number 10 role in his place.