Alberto Reina News: First assist of season
Reina assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Sevilla.
Reina recorded his first assist of the season to help get the lone goal Sunday. He's scored and assist once in the last seven appearances, collecting 12 key passes with three tackles won in that span.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alberto Reina See More