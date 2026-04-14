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Alberto Reina News: Opens scoring in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Alberto Reina scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus Celta Vigo.

Alberto Reina scored an early first half goal Sunday to catalyze Real Oviedo's 3-0 road victory over Celta Vigo. In addition to his attacking output, the midfielder contributed three tackles (one won) to the defensive effort over his 74 minutes of play. Alberto Reina has been named to the starting XI in 16 successive La Liga fixtures but has played the full 90 minutes just three times over that span.

Alberto Reina
Oviedo
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