Alberto Reina News: Option against Rayo Vallecano

Reina trained fully in recent days and has shaken off the ankle knock that had bothered him since last week, putting him back in the mix for Wednesday's clash against Rayo Vallecano. The playmaker is expected to slide right back into his usual role as the starting number 10, though Santi Cazorla remains ready to step into the starting XI if needed.