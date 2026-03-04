Alberto Reina headshot

Alberto Reina News: Option against Rayo Vallecano

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Reina (ankle) cleared the knock he has been suffering from since last week and is an option for Wednesday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, according to Ramon Julio Garcia from El Comercio.

Reina trained fully in recent days and has shaken off the ankle knock that had bothered him since last week, putting him back in the mix for Wednesday's clash against Rayo Vallecano. The playmaker is expected to slide right back into his usual role as the starting number 10, though Santi Cazorla remains ready to step into the starting XI if needed.

Alberto Reina
Oviedo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alberto Reina See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alberto Reina See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
223 days ago