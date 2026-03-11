Alberto Reina headshot

Alberto Reina News: Scores team's lone goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Alberto Reina scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Espanyol.

Reina ended a seven game scoring drought by netting his side's only goal, bringing his league tally to three for the season. The attacking midfielder was one of the few undropped players during Oviedo's busy week and rewarded that trust with a great performance, combining the goal with a season high four tackles, one block and one clearance defensively.

Alberto Reina
Oviedo
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alberto Reina See More
