Alberto Reina News: Scores team's lone goal

Alberto Reina scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Espanyol.

Reina ended a seven game scoring drought by netting his side's only goal, bringing his league tally to three for the season. The attacking midfielder was one of the few undropped players during Oviedo's busy week and rewarded that trust with a great performance, combining the goal with a season high four tackles, one block and one clearance defensively.