Alberto Reina News: Seven crosses in home loss

Alberto Reina recorded one shot (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Atlético Madrid. He was injured and subbed out in the 80th minute.

Reina took seven corners as Oviedo fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Atletico Madrid. This is the most corners he has taken in a game this season, and the fourth time he has taken three or more corners in a game this year.