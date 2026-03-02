Alberto Reina headshot

Alberto Reina News: Seven crosses in home loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Alberto Reina recorded one shot (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Atlético Madrid. He was injured and subbed out in the 80th minute.

Reina took seven corners as Oviedo fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Atletico Madrid. This is the most corners he has taken in a game this season, and the fourth time he has taken three or more corners in a game this year.

Alberto Reina
Oviedo
