Alberto Reina headshot

Alberto Reina News: Takes two shots vs. Mallorca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Reina recorded two shots (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Mallorca.

Reina was one of the few Oviedo players who looked active in the final third, but he lacked the end product. The playmaker finished the 2025/26 Liga season with four goals and one assist across 37 league appearances (31 starts) and also averaged nearly one chance created per game. It wouldn't be surprising if he finds a team to play for in LaLiga in 2026/27.

Alberto Reina
Oviedo
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