Alberto Reina News: Takes two shots vs. Mallorca

Reina recorded two shots (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Mallorca.

Reina was one of the few Oviedo players who looked active in the final third, but he lacked the end product. The playmaker finished the 2025/26 Liga season with four goals and one assist across 37 league appearances (31 starts) and also averaged nearly one chance created per game. It wouldn't be surprising if he finds a team to play for in LaLiga in 2026/27.