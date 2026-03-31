Albian Hajdari Injury: Injured on international duty

Hajdari suffered a potential head issue after an accidental stomp by one of his teammates in Tuesday's World Cup qualifying playoffs game against Turkey, FOX Soccer reports.

Hajdari will be a doubt for the next Bundesliga matchup against Mainz as it remains to be seen if he picked up a serious knock. In a favorable scenario, he'll look to start as part of a defensive partnership with Ozan Kabak, but otherwise Robin Hranac could get the nod. The young defender was averaging 5.9 clearances, 1.1 interceptions and 2.1 tackles per game before suffering this issue.