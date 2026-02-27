Albian Hajdari News: Assists against Koln

Hajdari assisted once to go with two chances created and six clearances in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Koln.

Hajdari delivered a crucial assist with a cross into the box for teammate Ozan Kabak to head home. The defender has featured at both left back and center back this season and has recorded 11 shots and five chances created, solid attacking numbers for a Bundesliga defender. While this marked just his first assist of the campaign, his defensive work remains his biggest strength, with 40 tackles and 24 interceptions placing him among the more reliable defenders in the league. If he continues to see time at left back, there could be greater attacking involvement going forward. Hajdari will next face St Pauli, who sit 16th, presenting a favorable matchup.