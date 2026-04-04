Albian Hajdari headshot

Albian Hajdari News: In starting squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Hajdari (head) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Mainz.

Hajdari came through his fitness test ahead of the fixture despite the cut above his ear that required several stitches during the international break, with manager Christian Ilzer handing him a starting role. The defender had already returned to partial training earlier in the week, and Ilzer's cautious optimism proved well-founded as Hajdari declared himself fit in time. He has been a regular starter for most of the season and slots right back into the lineup after missing the last two starting XIs.

Albian Hajdari
1899 Hoffenheim
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