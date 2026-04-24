Albian Hajdari News: Signs long-term contract extension

Hajdari signed a long-term contract extension with Hoffenheim, the club announced.

Hajdari has made 26 Bundesliga appearances and one DFB Pokal outing since his arrival, contributing one goal while establishing himself as one of the club's key performers. Sporting director Andreas Schicker praised his quick integration, noting his strong left foot, defensive flexibility and outstanding mentality as the qualities that have made him such an important figure in what has been a successful season for the TSG. The Kosovo international, who has earned five caps since October 2025, expressed his happiness at the club and his desire to continue contributing to Hoffenheim's positive trajectory, having previously made 110 appearances across all competitions during three seasons at Lugano.