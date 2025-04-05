Aldahir Perez News: Scores goal in draw

Perez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Leon.

Perez fired a left-footed shot from inside the box to level the scoring in the 45th minute against La Fiera. The young midfielder has now found the back of the net twice over 423 minutes of play in the current campaign. Although he had previously featured as a central midfielder, he now has two straight starts playing more out wide on the right wing. He'll look to take advantage of the momentum but might remain in contention with Pablo Barrera and Eduardo Armenta going forward.