Aldo Cruz News: Busy in win over Santos

Cruz had one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-0 victory versus Santos.

Cruz racked up a variety of defensive stats while winning seven of his 11 ground duels and drawing three fouls Wednesday. He has played almost all possible minutes since taking over a starting spot thanks to a change of formation from 5-3-2 to 4-2-3-1 that allowed him to feature in his natural left-back role. While he's yet to score or assist, he has totaled two shots, nine crosses (four accurate) and six chances created across four games.