Aldo Cruz News: Defensive impact in draw

Cruz registered one cross (zero accurate) and four tackles in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Toluca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Cruz made his second straight start at left-back under new manager Raul Chabrand's back four system. The defender has generated more than two tackles and clearances in each of those matches, helping his side to allow just two goals over that span. He should retain ball recovery value but could also rack up some crosses if he stays active in his current role in upcoming fixtures. Still, he might sometimes split playing time with Lucas Esteves.