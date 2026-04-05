Aldo Cruz headshot

Aldo Cruz News: Plays full game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Cruz generated three crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Monterrey. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Cruz started his first game of the campaign from left back in a back four setup. He recorded three clearances and three tackles. This appearance was possible as left sided center back- Julio Cesar Dominguez, was benched for the game.

Aldo Cruz
Atlético San Luis
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