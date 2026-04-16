Aldo Lopez Injury: Back in practice

Lopez (concussion) rejoined the team in Wednesday's training session, according to reporter Jose Juan Vazquez.

Lopez will aim to appear in the final three regular-season games after overcoming the blow he suffered on April 4. He has been used in different roles lately, but he might now be required in holding midfield in the absence of Carlos Gruezo (hamstring), potentially forcing Nelson Cedillo back to the bench. While he's not guaranteed meaningful playing time, Lopez could produce through ground duels and defensive stats.