Aldo Lopez Injury: Exits with concussion Saturday

Lopez subbed off under concussion protocol during Saturday's match against America.

Lopez was taken to the hospital to undergo tests following an alarming injury in the 13th Clausura round. This is a big problem for a side that lacks midfield depth given that it's already missing Carlos Gruezo (hamstring) and Salvador Mariscal (quadriceps), making Saturday's debutant Nelson Cedillo the main option to feature alongside Javier Guemez in the central zone if all of the injured players remain out. Lopez was coming off scoring his first goal of the year during his previous start against Puebla.