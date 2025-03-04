Aldo Lopez News: Opens scoring in defeat

Lopez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Monterrey.

Lopez scored the first goal of the match Sunday, but his efforts were insufficient as Santos Laguna eventually fell 4-2 to Monterrey. In addition to his attacking output, the holding midfielder attempted four tackles (one won), made one interception and registered two clearances. Lopez has scored three goals over his last five appearances (five starts).