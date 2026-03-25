Aldo Lopez News: Productive outing Sunday

Lopez scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Puebla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 99th minute.

Lopez took advantage of a rebound and with the open goal, he simply had to tap the ball home from very close range. Lopez was everywhere in midfield in this win, and that kind of stat line gives him an excellent floor for future matches, although his work is mostly tied to defensive-minded duties in most matches.