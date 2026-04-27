Aldo Lopez News: Scores goal in win

Lopez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 win against Monterrey.

Lopez capitalized on a rare venture into the opposition box, hitting a spectacular bicycle kick to double the lead in first-half stoppage time Sunday. Additionally, he won five of his six duels in one of his best overall performances of the campaign. Despite moving between different midfield positions, he scored two goals over a series of five starts at the end of the 2025/26 period, missing just one game in April due to concussion protocol.