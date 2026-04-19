Aldo Lopez News: Starting versus Atlas

Lopez (concussion) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's meeting with Atlas.

Lopez has returned to the squad after resuming training earlier in the week, and he'll have some opportunities to show his skills in the final Clausura regular-season fixtures. With both Salvador Mariscal and Javier Guemez also starting, there's a chance Lopez will appear on the left wing, the position in which he scored his only goal of the year so far during a March 22 clash against Puebla.