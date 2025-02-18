Aldo Rocha Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Rocha won't be part of the match squad for Tuesday's clash versus Necaxa as he deals with a leg issue, according to the club's official website.

Rocha appears to be dealing with a minor knock, with the midweek fixture coming too soon for him to recover completely. He played more than 75 minutes in each of the previous nine league matches, serving mostly in a defensive role except in the last game in which he moved a little closer to the opposing goal. Thus, Paulo Ramirez and Angel Marquez might continue to start in holding midfield while Leonardo Flores, Gustavo Del Prete and Mateo Garcia contend for the attacking spot in the captain's absence.