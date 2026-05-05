Aldo Rocha News: Converts PK in loss

Rocha scored a penalty goal, had two shots (one on target), created one chance, made two tackles (both won) and two interceptions and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Cruz Azul.

Rocha was having a pedestrian stat line until the 81st minute, when he showed poise from the penalty spot to draw things level at 2-2. This was the first goal of the season for the midfielder, who normally contributes in a way that doesn't translate into significant fantasy numbers.