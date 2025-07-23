Aldo Rocha News: Provides assist in draw

Rocha assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Cruz Azul. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Rocha registered his first goal contribution of the season as he passed the ball to Matheus Doria, who then delivered a long-range shot that the goalkeeper misplayed. It marked the first assist for Rocha since the 2022 season as he primarily plays a defensive role.