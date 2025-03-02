Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aldo Rocha headshot

Aldo Rocha News: Returns to starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 3:33pm

Rocha (leg) is in the initial lineup to face Atletico San Luis on Sunday.

Rocha has finally bounced back from a knock that left him out of the previous two Liga MX contests. His presence is vital in the Rojinegros' midfield as he's capable of producing several tackles and passes. Additionally, he took four shots and created five chances in his last appearance, but that can't be expected from him on a regular basis.

Aldo Rocha
Atlas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now