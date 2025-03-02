Aldo Rocha News: Returns to starting XI
Rocha (leg) is in the initial lineup to face Atletico San Luis on Sunday.
Rocha has finally bounced back from a knock that left him out of the previous two Liga MX contests. His presence is vital in the Rojinegros' midfield as he's capable of producing several tackles and passes. Additionally, he took four shots and created five chances in his last appearance, but that can't be expected from him on a regular basis.
