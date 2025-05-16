Alec Kann Injury: Not on injury report
Kann (hip) is not on the injury report and could return against Columbus on Saturday.
Kann looks to possibly be making a return Saturday after his long absence due to hip surgery, as he was left off a blank injury report. This is good news, as he has yet to appear on the team sheet this season due to the injury. He has mainly served as a backup and will liekly see a similar role now that he could be in for a return.
