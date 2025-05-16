Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alec Kann headshot

Alec Kann Injury: Not on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Kann (hip) is not on the injury report and could return against Columbus on Saturday.

Kann looks to possibly be making a return Saturday after his long absence due to hip surgery, as he was left off a blank injury report. This is good news, as he has yet to appear on the team sheet this season due to the injury. He has mainly served as a backup and will liekly see a similar role now that he could be in for a return.

Alec Kann
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now