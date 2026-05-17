Aleix Febas News: Clears suspension

Febas is back from the one-game ban he picked up after receiving 10 yellow cards in the 2025/26 season.

Febas has been an essential player for his club throughout the season, so he should return to a big role now that he's able to play. His inclusion in midfield could limit Grady Diangana and Martim Neto to bench roles going forward. While he can't be expected to stand out offensively, Febas is a reliable source of all-around production in most fixtures.