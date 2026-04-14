Aleix Febas News: Credited with assist
Aleix Febas assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Valencia.
Febas showed excellent vision by setting up Lucas Cepeda's goal with a delightful through ball that cut through the defense, allowing the Chilean winger to score in a one-on-one with Stole Dimitrievski. This was Febas' second assist of the season. He has two goals and two assists in 30 league starts.
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