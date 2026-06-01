Aleix Febas News: Signs with Celta Vigo

Febas signed with Celta Vigo through June 2029, the club announced.

Febas joins from Elche, where he established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in La Liga and played a key role in the club's recent survival in the top flight under coach Eder Sarabia. The 30-year-old Catalan midfielder came through the Real Madrid academy before developing his career at Zaragoza, Albacete, Mallorca and Malaga before finding his best form at Elche from the 2023-24 season onward. His tactical intelligence, passing precision and ability to control the tempo of matches make him a natural fit for coach Claudio Giraldez's system, with Celta set to compete across three competitions next season.